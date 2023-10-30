California judge dismisses parts of lawsuit targeting art-scraping AI

A federal judge "trimmed a lawsuit" filed by artists who accused Stability AI, Midjourney and others of copyright infringment in training their AIs on their works without permission.
Sounds like they're all in the clear, for now, except Stability/Stable Diffusion. I want the artists to get paid, and I think the AI companies did what they were accused of, but this lawsuit it gave me the chills because it seems to imply that learning is copyright infringement and that sounds like a bad idea to have lying around.