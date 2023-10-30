Vehicular homicide suspect who "reeked of alcohol" flees country

Ting Ye, 26, "reeked of alcohol" when she was pulled from the driver's seat of a 100MPH rollover crash that killed her passenger, Yabao Liu. While police in Washington state twiddled their thumbs, she was discharged from Harborview Medical Center in Seattle and hopped right on a flight to China.

Ye has finally been charged with vehicular homicide by the King County Prosecutor's Office, reports CNN, and ordered to turn over her passport.

"It's a very unfortunate situation, obviously. We would've preferred to arrest her here," Officer Seth Tyler with Bellevue Police said. Bellevue Police say both Ye and Liu are from China. Ye was in the area on a work visa. Officer Tyler says because there is not an extradition treaty between China and the United States, their hands are tied and they will need help from federal partners to take action.

Exhibit A: Anne Sacoolas, killer of Harry Dunn.

Exhibit B: Li Xiangnan, killer of Shao Tong.