Channel your inner Jimi Hendrix with these budget-friendly online guitar lessons!

TL;DR: Sound like a guitar pro without the rockstar bank account with access to 12 online courses in this guitar lessons bundle, currently discounted to just $19.99 (reg. $480)!

Sure, you may be able to strum the opening verse to "Everlong" on the guitar to impress your friends at parties, but that hardly gives you the rock star status you've always dreamt of. But before you fork up a pretty penny on in-person music lessons, you may want to check out some online options that are way easier on the wallet.

Learning to play the guitar can be intimidating, but with the right courses, like the ones offered in the 2024 Guitar Lessons Training Bundle, you'll be strumming like Slash or Flea in no time. And now is the perfect time to do it since all 12 of the program's courses are just $19.99 (reg. $480), making each one less than two bucks a pop! Even if you've never picked up a guitar before in your life, each course is designed for different experience levels, allowing you to learn the basics and fine-tune any skills you've already acquired.

There are a lot of different types of music out there in the world, which means there are many different styles of guitar playing as well. That's why this guitar lesson bundle is designed to help you master all kinds of methods for rocking out, from how to play the blues to learning the most popular holiday tunes. There's even a course on training your ears to help you become a more thoughtful, skilled musician.

Check out some of the cool courses below:

Songwriting for the Curious Guitarist

Fingerstyle for the Curious Guitarist

Guitar Jam Method (Advanced)

And much more!

Whether it's the Guitar Technique course or the Beginner Guitar Lessons Crash Course, everything you learn in this training bundle is taught by experienced guitar player Dan Dresnok, who boasts a 4.4 out of 5-star instructor rating. His experience as an educator, performer, and studio session guitarist helps him to create relevant, enriching, helpful materials for you to learn from as you develop as a musician.

Rock out with over 77 hours of educational material offered in this comprehensive guitar lessons bundle!

Grab the 2024 Guitar Lessons Training Bundle for just $19.99 for a limited time. No coupon necessary!

Prices subject to change.