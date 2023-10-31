Italy's Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, has appointed former Prime Minister Giuliano Amato to run a commission on AI and publishing.

According to Wired Italy, "The commission led by Amato will have the task of evaluating the risks and opportunities that the application of artificial intelligence can have in the publishing market and journalism."

While it's not fair to criticize Meloni's selection of an 85-year-old to oversee the impact of cutting-edge technology on society, the fact that Amato has no AI or IT experience makes one wonder if there was anyone in Italy who would have been more suitable for the role.

From Read Write Web: