Unfriend him: This is how Matthew Perry wanted to be remembered

I often watched and liked "Friends" when it was first on, but didn't pay much more attention to it than that. And I knew very little about Matthew Perry.

But yesterday I came across this post from actor and writer John Ross Bowie on Instagram, and it struck me.

And then today I came across this quote posted on Instagram by comedian and writer Bill Corbett, apparently from Perry's memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing that seems to be making the rounds on social media:

I strive to be a good person by helping people when they ask for help. But stories like John's remind me that what's really admirable is to help people when they don't know how to ask for help.

Perry wanted to be remembered for how he helped people, and not for his fame on "Friends." At least for me, he just succeeded.