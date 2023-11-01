Yes, you can now get a Microsoft laptop complete with Windows 10 for just $275

TL;DR: Need a new laptop? Well, you can get one now for an incredible price. This refurbished Microsoft Surface Laptop 2nd Gen (2018), which is usually priced at $399, is now on sale for just $274.99.

Microsoft Surface laptops regularly earn raves: In fact, PCMag described the Microsoft Surface 2 as a "sleek ultraportable with a top-notch build, a stellar screen, and a very long-lasting battery," while The Verge gave it a four-star review. With regular critical praise like that, you might expect this laptop to be unattainable, but right now you can get it for a steal.

While it's usually priced for $399, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 2nd Gen (2018) is on sale now for just $274.99. No coupons needed! And while part of that price reduction is due to the fact it's refurbished, it actually has a Grade A rating, which means there won't be any operating issues, and it looks basically brand new with just the possibility of minor scuffing. Essentially, it's basically unused.

Here's what makes this laptop stand out:

It boasts the Intel Core i5-8250U, which means the computer can run many programs at once and operate quickly

It's incredibly sleek and lightweight, so you'll be able to bring it anywhere you go

You'll have all the top productivity apps courtesy of Windows 10 Home

The laptop has crisp and vivid imagery courtesy of the 13.5" LED Touchscreen display

There's plenty of storage space for all your photos, videos, and most important files — 256GB,

It's especially good for people who need to stream videos, whether it's for meetings, conferences, or gaming, because of the 720p webcam, integrated microphones, and Dolby Audio Premium speakers

So, if you're in the market for a new laptop, look no further. Buy the refurbished Microsoft Surface Laptop 2nd Gen (2018) for only $274.99 now.

Prices subject to change.