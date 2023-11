A Field With No Edges is a stunning ambient album by Orchid Mantis. The gloomy yet ethereal drone-like sounds of this album have been getting me through the week so far.

It's so peaceful that I've been putting it on while I sleep at night. It's also a fantastic soundtrack for taking a peaceful October walk in the early morning.

If you're a fan of ambient sounds, you'll want to add this gem to your music library.