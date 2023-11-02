Willie Nelson performs one of his most magnificent and misunderstood songs on the Late Show (video)

Last night, in celebration of his Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction this weekend and his new Greatest Hits LP, the great Willie Nelson appeared on the Late Show to perform the magnificent and misunderstood song, "I Never Cared For You." The song was first released in 1964 but, at least according to Wikipedia, "The complex nature of the lyrics at the time did not favor its reception on the Country and Western market. The single flopped on the national market."

Seems that the poetic antiphrasis in the song is obvious and brilliant so I'm not quite sure I believe that's why the song wasn't an instant hit. In any case, please enjoy this masterpiece:

(via DIGG)