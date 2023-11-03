"Make me look sexy," Trump Jr. told the courtroom sketch artist

During yesterday's court proceedings in Donald Trump's trial for fraud, his son—who was testifying—had a very special request of the courtroom sketch artist.
"Make me look sexy," the artist Jane Rosenberg says Don Jr. told her.
From Reuters:
According to Rosenberg, Donald Trump's namesake son asked her to produce a portrait that could boost his romantic appeal.
The veteran sketch artist said Donald Jr. also offered an example he thought might be helpful: a flattering courtroom portrait of former cryptocurrency mogul Sam Bankman-Fried not by Rosenberg that has been circulating on the internet.
Donald Jr. said it made Bankman-Fried look like a "superstar," Rosenberg told Reuters[…]
"I said, 'That's fake,'" Rosenberg said. "It doesn't look anything like him, doesn't look anything like Sam Bankman-Fried … and there's no one in the courtroom drawing that."