This Apple Magic Keyboard is price-dropped ahead of Black Friday for only $98.97

TL;DR: Let's face it, we love our iPads, but they can be super difficult to type on. Change the way you experience your tablet with The Apple Magic Keyboard Folio for iPad 10th Gen and it's on sale for only $98.97 until 11/9 at 11:59 PM. You won't find this deal anywhere else!

If you're fresh out of gift ideas, we have just the thing for you. The Apple Magic Keyboard Folio for iPad 10th Gen is the perfect gift for that special someone who's consistently impossible to buy for. The magnetic two-piece design includes the keyboard and back panel to securely attach to your iPad. This detachable keyboard is flexible and adjustable so you can get the best viewing angles.

Whether you're writing emails or watching a movie, this Apple Magic Keyboard Folio makes typing and viewing easier. The built-in trackpad is precise for task handling and has a 14-key function row for accessing shortcuts. It supports multi-touch gestures and the cursor in iOS.

The holidays are just around the corner, and now is the perfect time to tackle those wish lists during this exclusive sale! This unique gift is great for someone who travels often or commutes to work. With the Apple Magic Folio, they can protect their iPad while relaxing hands-free!

Rated 4.6 out of 5 stars, one verified reviewer said, "Got this "like new" device and couldn't be happier! You get a 100% keyboard experience, and everything works. I encourage you to get it used and save $40-$50".

No coupon is necessary to get this like-new open-box return 2022 Apple Magic Keyboard Folio for iPad 10th Gen for $98.97 (reg.$106.99) or 60% off! Hurry this limited-time pricing only lasts until 11/9 at 11:59 PM!

Prices subject to change.