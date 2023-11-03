This Excel, VBA, and Data Science certification bundle for $19.97 is an exclusive deal and makes a great stocking stuffer

TL;DR: The Complete Excel, VBA, and Data Science Certification Training Bundle is here on sale for just $19.97 (reg. $429), no coupon needed. Act fast, this is an exclusive deal a few weeks before Black Friday and ends 11/9 at 11:59PM PST.

As the holidays approach, everyone is stretching their dollars thin. Inflation has caused Santa to shake in his boots and new tech spoils faster than milk. If some bonus cash is what you need, a data input job is a great start.

If you're looking to jumpstart a new career in data science, need to grab a second job, or just have a huge interest in the back end of business, The Complete Excel, VBA, and Data Science Certification Training Bundle is here on sale for just $19.97 (reg. $429), no coupon needed. Act fast, this is an exclusive deal a few weeks before Black Friday and ends 11/9 at 11:59PM PST.

From the folks at Mammoth Interactive, you'll score 13 comprehensive courses and 52 hours of expert-led training. Both beginners and experts can learn a thing or two as you start with grasping a fundamental understanding of Excel, VBA (or visual basic for application) and Python and how you can use it to tinker in the world of data input, manipulation, creation, and interpretation.

Once your toes are wet, it's time to start really cracking your knuckles in the data science world. Whether you need to use Excel to manage and sort data, visualize mounds of information, and do financial analysis or Python to automate tasks, build a tool that scrapes data from a page, and put together charts, the lessons are all included here.

If you'd like to take it all on the go, you can also access the courses anytime, anywhere, using any device. Even when you think you've got enough smarts, there's always time for more this holiday season.

Find out why this deal scored 4.7/5 stars from the folks in our store. Get The Complete Excel, VBA, and Data Science Certification Training Bundle on sale for just $19.97 (reg. $429), no coupon needed. Act fast, this is an exclusive deal a few weeks before Black Friday and ends 11/9 at 11:59PM PST.

Prices subject to change.