Grab more than half off this refurbished iPad Pro in the run up to Black Friday

TL;DR: You don't have to pay Apple Store prices to treat yourself to the iPad you've been dreaming about. Usually $679, right now you can grab yourself a refurbished 10.5 inch Apple iPad Pro at a fraction of the regular price for just $289.97 – but only until 11/9.

Choosing refurbished tech is the secret to getting great deals on top-of-the-range brands – without having to pay full retail price. In the run up to Black Friday, we're celebrating with some awesome price drops on existing deals, and that includes driving this awesome 256GB 10.5" Apple iPad Pro in Space Gray, with an accessories bundle, already on sale at $315.99, all the way down to just $289.97 – that's more than half off the regular price of $679. You won't need any coupon to grab this deal, as the price drop will only last through to 11/9.

Whether you're looking to upgrade your gear, or indulge in an extra iPad for watching, working and scrolling around the home, this Wi-Fi-only model is perfectly suited to work and play, thanks to its beautiful LED-backlit touch-sensitive Retina display and Apple A10X processor, which makes for a delightfully fast performance compared to the models before it. It's been refurbished to Grade B, meaning it may have light scuffing on the bevel or case or light scratches on the body, but has been tried and tested by experts and works like a charm.

To really get you started with your newly refurbished iPad Pro, this one also comes with a free accessories bundle, including a case, tempered glass screen protector, a case, and an OEM charger – so you'll be ready to use it at home or on the go, right away.

Get this Apple iPad Pro 10.5" 256GB in Space Gray (Refurbished: Wi-Fi Only) plus an accessories bundle for just $289.97 until 11/9 (regular price $679).

Prices subject to change.