Toys 'R' Us stores will soon be appearing again across the U.S.

WHP Global, the brand necromancer that crawled into the corpse of Toys 'R' Us, plans to open dozens of stores next year.

The expansion also will bring stores to airports and cruise lines as the company looks to keep up with the rise of travel retail. The first-of-its-kind store at the Dallas airport, in a partnership with Duty Free Americas, will allow customers to shop for their favorite toys and regional merchandise before hopping on a flight, and the company also plans to offer a range of toys and cruise-themed merchandise for that industry.