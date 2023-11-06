Fantastic footage of the biggest dolphin megapod ever caught on camera (video)

For PBS's "Spy in the Ocean" series, the filmmakers deploy animatronic animals to capture wildlife up-close and personal in its natural habitat. Sending a robotic dolphin into the Pacific Ocean off Costa Rica, they recorded one of the largest megapods of spinner dolphins ever filmed. What you're seeing in the video is a few thousand dolphins enjoying a collective meal of flying fish.

"It was extremely difficult to even find the spinner dolphins, so there were many days out at sea where we traveled hundreds of kilometers over the duration of the shoot and couldn't even find them," wildlife producer Matthew Gordon told LiveScience. "But when we did find them, that's when the magic happened,"