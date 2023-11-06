Tyson recalls 15 tons of dinosaur-shaped chicken nuggets

Not the dino nugs!!!!

Fifteen tons of "fun nuggets" are being recalled as they may include unwanted metal bits. Tyson Foods 29-ounce bags of dinosaur-shaped nuggets with a best-by date of Sept. 2, 2024, are being recalled. This may cause severe problems for picky food-eating kids across the nation and may force people to eat nugget-shaped nuggets.

CBS:

Nearly 30,000 pounds of dinosaur-shaped chicken nuggets are being recalled because they may be contaminated with metal pieces, the United States Department of Agriculture said Saturday.

The recall is for Tyson Foods' 29-ounce plastic bag packages containing frozen, "fully cooked fun nuggets breaded shaped chicken patties" with a best by date of Sept. 2, 2024, officials said. The product was sent to distributors in Alabama, California, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia and Wisconsin.

One minor oral injury has been reported in connection with the chicken nuggets, according to the USDA.

The USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service noted it was concerned that some customers may still have the dino nuggets in their freezers.