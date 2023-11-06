You don't need to wait for Black Friday to get this dual screen monitor, now under $620!

TL;DR: Black Friday has come early this year! Get the Geminos Stacked Dual 24" Screen Monitor for only $619.97 through November 9th. Just make sure to use the code GEMINOS when you buy!

Hunching over your laptop or desktop computer is terrible for you, as countless studies have proven (and our own experience with a day at work!). And while getting an extra monitor can change your work experience, it can cause even more pain as you swivel your head between the two. One way to alleviate neck pain and eye stress? Getting an ergonomic screen monitor!

Yes, these kinds of screens do exist, and now you can get them for an incredible price without waiting for Black Friday (after all, the work week is even more intense before the holidays!). The Geminos Stacked Dual Screen Monitor is typically valued at $799, but through November 9th, it's on sale for just $619.97. Just make sure you use code GEMINOS at checkout!

A smart gift idea this holiday season for yourself or a colleague, family member, or literally anyone who works way too much on their computer (that's all of us!), the Geminos is an infinitely adjustable stacked dual-screen desktop monitor.

Basically, the Geminos is comprised of two screens that you can stack on top of each other. Ergonomically designed, its top monitor slides up and down, while its bottom monitor pivots in and out to create a bent appearance. Both are 24" wide, highly adjustable, and connect through a special linkage system, making one mega cohesive screen that's more comfortable for you to look at, whether you're at a sitting or standing desk! No wonder it was successfully funded on Kickstarter and Indiegogo!

But, it's not just about your renewed comfort levels. The Geminos comes with an HD 1080p webcam and speakers, making it the perfect computer accessory for meetings, conferences, and streaming. It also has a full USB hub compatible with various computers, and even offers fast charging with the 100W USB-C port.

So, don't wait a minute longer to score the Geminos for less! Gift yourself or a loved one a healthier workplace setup.

Prices subject to change.