A Missouri schoolteacher, who voluntarily quit after school officials learned she had an OnlyFans account, says she misses her students but appreciates the $1,000,000 she's earned on the platform since joining it this summer.

Brianna Coppage was an English teacher at St. Clair High School for five years, earning $42,000. She started her OnlyFans account to help pay off student loans, she told KMOV News.

"Missouri is one of the lowest states in the nation for teacher pay," Coppage told KMOV. "The district I was working for is also one of the lowest paying districts in the state. I feel like times are tough. I have student loans. I have multiple degrees in education, and it would be helpful for extra money.

"A lot of people asking why didn't you just get a part time job somewhere. That seems like that would've worked better but teachers also take all of their work home. We don't get to stop working when we leave the school day. We don't get to grade all 130 students' papers during the day. It's just not possible when you're teaching, so we take that work home with us on the evenings and on the weekends. Getting a second job is really not possible."