Lose yourself in these Hybrid ANC Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds for $29.97

TL;DR: Mobi's xFyro Hybrid ANC Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds produce studio-quality sound and lasting ear comfort. Purchase them today for $29.97 (reg. $39.99).

Today is the golden age of headphones and earbuds. Once devices that only produced sound, it's not a stretch to say current iterations of headphones have vastly evolved from their early beginnings.

Models today tout features such as active noise canceling, Bluetooth, transparency and other bells and whistles that greatly enhance the user experience regarding sound quality and comfort.

With its price-quality combination, Mobi has etched its mark in the crowded headphone space. Thanks to the November Campaign event, you can tap into the world of Mobi by purchasing the xFyro Hybrid ANC Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds for just $29.97 (reg. $39.99). You won't want to wait too long, as the November Campaign event ends at 11:59 p.m. PT on Nov. 9.

What sets these earbuds apart is their ability to produce full-frequency noise cancellation, translating into a full-immersion sound experience. Mobi has utilized AI to deliver its NASA-approved noise cancellation. Each earbud features three feedback and feedforward microphones that eliminate noise from different frequencies.

The AI catalogs noises and sounds it captures and has the memory capacity to remember more than 6,000 distinct sounds.

Users who prefer headphones over cellular phones when placing and receiving phone calls will find great value in these earbuds' dual beam performing mic. It allows for hands-free calling along with touch controls and digital assistant access.

While the ANC features of these earbuds stand out on their own, that's just one of the many things these earbuds do well. When it comes to sound quality from music and phone calls, its 7mm graphene drivers deliver studio-quality sound. These xFyro Hybrids received a rave review and a stamp of approval from Grammy Award-winning R&B artist Ne-Yo.

These earbuds can produce 10 hours of continuous playback on a full charge (Type-C quick charging), and the included charging case can add up to 90 additional hours of charging.

Quality and comfort at an attractive price aren't unachievable in the earbud market. Mobi has accomplished just that with its xFyro Hybrid ANC Wireless Bluetooth earbuds. Purchase them for $29.97 (reg. $39.99) until 11:59 p.m. PT on Nov. 9.

