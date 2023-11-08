Marching band tuba player punches out heckler in stands then keeps right on playing (video)

Some guy was heckling the tuba player in the Texas Southern University marching band at a football game on Saturday. The tuba player wasn't having it though. He pummeled the heckler multiple times and then went right back to playing.

According to the New York Post, 'It's unclear whether the heckler, who stumbled back several feet in the stands, sustained any injuries from the scuffle. It's also unclear whether police responded to the incident or if any action was taken against the band member."

(via Fark)