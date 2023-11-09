Las Vegas Sphere lost nearly $100m in first three months

The surround-sight Las Vegas Sphere is an astonishing experience, but also extremely expensive to operate. It's lost $98.4m in its first financial quarter, reports the Las Vegas Sun, and the chief financial officer has resigned after a "bout of yelling and screaming from CEO James Dolan."

Gautam Ranji — who had worked as chief financial officer at Dolan's $2.3 billion, high-tech venue in Las Vegas for just 11 months — resigned from his job last Monday, indicating his last day would be Friday, Sphere Entertainment revealed in a securities filing late Friday. Ranji's exit was "not a result of any disagreement with the company's independent auditors or any member of management on any matter of accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosure or internal controls," the company said in the filing.

You know business is going well when the CFO is being shrieked at days before earnings while walking calmly away as he texts his immediate resignation to the general counsel. Should have had more U2 concerts.