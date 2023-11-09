Robot uses oversize chopsticks to move boxes around

Yesterday, we learned that a robot confused its repairman with a box and killed him. Hopefully Dextrous Robotics' chopstick robot demonstrated in the video below will be more diligent about following Asimov's First Law.

"The chopstick type of approach is very robust," Dextrous CEO Evan Drumwright told IEEE Spectrum. "We can carry heavy payloads and small items with very precise manipulation. Independently posable chopsticks permit grasping a nearly limitless variety of objects with a straightforward mechanical design. It's a real simplification of the grasping problem."

When asked if the chopstick robot could deal with a very un-box-like object—a bowling ball—Drumwright said it would be "challenging, but by no means impossible."