Steve Wozniak, the co-founder of Apple and the engineer responsible for its early computer designs, was hospitalized at about 3 p.m. Wednesday in Mexico after fainting at a Wold Business Forum event there. It's not clear what ails the 73-year-old computing legend: some media reported that it was a "possible stroke" but TMZ describes it as vertigo.

Sources with direct knowledge tell us, Woz gave a speech Wednesday in Mexico City at the World Business Forum, after which he told his wife he was "feeling strange." He then started exhibiting symptoms that alarmed his wife, who said he needed to go to the hospital. We're told the 73-year-old cofounder of Apple resisted, saying he'd be OK, but his wife persisted and ultimately insisted he go to the hospital.

Listen to your spouses.