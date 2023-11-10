Elon "Pedo Guy" Musk is hard to find when you want to serve the attention-starved billionaire who bought a social media network to increase his follower count with a custody suit. It seems his ex-girlfriend/intern had to try twelve different locations before settling on leaving papers at several of his workplaces.

Page Six:

The Canadian singer, 35, hired four different process servers who went to Musk's X's headquarters in San Francisco, SpaceX's launch site in Boca Chica, Texas, Tesla's factory in Austin and other addresses within the southern city, per docs filed on Nov. 3 and obtained by Business Insider. One of the process servers reportedly even went to the tech mogul's horse ranch in Texas. but was told by a woman, "Nope, not here." The servers reportedly went to great lengths to try and locate Musk, 52, from Oct. 13 to Oct. 20, including tracking his private jets, per the court docs.

It seems that while Musk really wants children, their mothers aren't so valuable once they've given birth. It is nice to see that his private jet information is still available.