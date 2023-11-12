Vintage photo of a library shelf catastrophe

This vintage picture of a library shelf domino effect catastrophe gives me so much second hand anxiety. I can't imagine the increasing panic that must have occured as the librarian witnessed one shelf fall, and then another, and then every single one of them.

The people in the photo seem to have a good attitude about the whole ordeal, though. I wonder how long it took to clean up? I need to go look at photos of organized bookshelves now, to purge the stressful effects of this image from my mind

From Instagram: