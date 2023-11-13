Atlas Obscura's list of the world's weird and wonderful water towers

I love this list of "The Weird, Wonderful World of Water Towers" from Atlas Obscura. If you are going to build a water tower, why not make it shaped like a giant corn on the cob? Or a glowing, purple UFO?

The most unconventional water tower on this list, though, is Libby's Water Tower; a gigantic yet realistic can of fruit cocktail. The tower used to serve as the main source of water for a Chicago fruit packing company. The factory is no longer around, but the tower still stands for sentimental reasons.

You can visit Libby's water tower and 15 others on this great list. I'm sure there are far more whimsical water towers out there in the world, though. What kind of water tower would you design, if you could choose?