Give the gift of a charge this year with this MagStack Foldable 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station

TL;DR: This MagStack Foldable 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station ensures you never run your electronic dead and is on sale for $42.97— no coupon necessary. Act fast, this deal ends 11/16 at 11:59 PM PST.

If you're looking for a great present this year, nothing says, "I love you," quite like the gift of a fully charged phone. 'Tis the season to TikTok, and a dead brick isn't going to help with that. This MagStack Foldable 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station includes a Type-C cable, 20W PD and QC 3.0 adapter, and metal ring (MagSafe compatible) for $42.97. Act fast, this deal ends 11/16 at 11:59 PM PST.

Working overtime to make sure you're not stressed about dying tech, the MagStack works two fold (this is a pun, you'll get it in a second, we promise). While your iPhone charges away, the MagStack also serves as a smartphone stand for ultimate FaceTime or video playback while charging.

If your phone is ready to roll but your other gadgets are knocking on death's door, the 3-in-1 charging capabilities offers three wireless charging spots for all of your favorite electronics in one convenient device. This means your iPhone, Apple Watch, AirPods Pro, and other toys can be zapped and ready to roll in an lightning fast speed. Not an Apple person? This charger also works with MagSafe cases, Android phones, and virtually any other smart accessory that can hold a charge.

MagStack not only does an amazing job charging, but it also has on-the-go capabilities. Whether you need the extra space on your desk or table, or have work outside the four walls that needs your attention, the MagStack also folds into a 1" wallet-sized stack that fits almost anywhere. That means the MagStack can go right with you safe and sound, no matter where you call the office.

Need to make an all important video call? Just set her down, prop your iPhone, and have a meeting instantly. The MagStack makes taking work on the road at full charge a total breeze.

Get the MagStack, which includes a Type-C cable, 20W PD and QC 3.0 adapter, and metal ring (MagSafe compatible) for $42.97 (Reg. $74). Act fast, this deal ends 11/16 at 11:59 PM PST.

Prices subject to change.