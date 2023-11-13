"The Goblins Will Get You If You Don't Watch Out" is a stunningly eerie photo series from 1923

The Goblins Will Get You If You Don't Watch Out is an eerie photo series from 1923. These images depict a chilling story of a little girl being haunted by all sorts of demons and devilish creatures in her room at night. The photos were stereoscopic in their original form, allowing the viewer to see the scenes in 3D.

I imagine at the time they were even more frightening, since people weren't jaded by all the special effects we have in horror nowadays. Despite this, there is something truly horror inducing about these handmade monster costumes that stands the test of time. I love how creative, creepy, and beautifully crafted these scenes are.

From False Face on Instagram: