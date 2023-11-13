Ukraine charges officials with treason: working for Russia to feed Giuliani fake Biden information to influence 2020 election

Ukraine's Bureau of Investigation have charged lawmaker Oleksandr Dubinsky and other officials with high treason, for working with Russia to spread disinformation about Ukraine's government, create division between the U.S. and Ukraine, and thwart Ukraine's possible admission to the EU and NATO. Link to the article in The Kyiv Independent is here.

One of the schemes alleged to have been directed by Russia was to push conspiracy theories involving Hunter Biden in the run-up to the 2020 election, in order to help Trump.

Dubinskyi and [former MP Andrii] Derkach pushed conspiracy theories that involved Hunter Biden, the son of U.S. President Joe Biden, who sat on the board of the Ukrainian gas company Burisma, as well as Mykola Zlochevskyi, the company's founder and a former minister under former pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovych. They repeated the claims elsewhere as well. The allegations that either President Biden or his son were involved in unlawful actions associated with Burisma have been widely debunked. … The conspiracies then went viral in the U.S. in the leadup to the 2020 presidential election, fueled in part by a wider campaign among political opponents of Biden who sought to use his son's activities in Ukraine against him.

Matt Tait, who writes about national security and cybersecurity (@pwnallthethings.bsky.social on BlueSky), breaks it down:

More information is in a Politico article, link here.