As the always smug Junior Trump stiffly sits in the courthouse today testifying for the defense in the New York civil fraud trial, he looks like he's on the verge of hurling some of that steak he and Kimberly failed to hawk.

Meanwhile, as the courthouse camera pans away from Junior, we see a knowing NY Attorney General Letitia James sitting with a Cheshire smile she manages to contain — but just barely. (See the amusing expressions in the CNN video below, posted by Aaron Rupar.)

You can get live CNN updates on the trial here.