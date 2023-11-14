Why strap on a muzzle if it doesn't work? Donald Trump is at it again, reposting a "fantasy" on Truth Social that calls for Judge Arthur Engoron and New York AG Letitia James to be placed under citizen's arrest.

"My Fantasy," the post by VonRitter@Truth4U begins. "I would like to see Letitia James and Judge Engoron placed under citizens [sic] arrest for blatant election interference and harrassment." (See post below, reposted by Adam Klasfeld.)

Of course a MAGA-style "citizens arrest" that the unhinged Trump is attempting to incite could include anything from kidnapping to hanging to home invasions to deadly attacks. So much for gag orders.

From Meidas Touch:

The account Trump "reTruthed," which is what Truth Social calls reposting, has previously amplified other posts calling for using lynching and tar and feathering against political opponents. …VonRitter@Truth4U posted a meme with a noose implying that lynching should be used against so-called "evil people," a term MAGA frequently associates with their political opponents. In another post, the same Trump-boosted account "reTruthed" a reply that "tar and feathers" would be better than filing charges against Letitia James and by implication, Judge Engoron, implying that it would take too long to bring them to justice using the court system. This isn't the first time we've seen Trump urge citizens to confront officials deciding his fate. On January 6th, Trump told his MAGA followers to go to the Capitol building as part of his attempt to overturn the 2020 election results to his favor.