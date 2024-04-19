The Lincoln Project gaslights Donald Trump and his stinky, crappy day (video)

By now the world knows about Donald Trump's crappy day as he snoozed and oozed in the courtroom after airing his grievances this morning, and who better to gaslight the ol' fart than the Lincoln Project?

In fact, the anti-Trump Republican group didn't let any time go to waste. As soon as they got wind of Donald Trump's thunderous gag-order revenge — forcing everyone else to do the gagging — the Lincoln Project cut one. A #TrumpSmells video, that is. (Sorry to drop a load of puns on you.)

So here's to the butt of the joke (see video below):