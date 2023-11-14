In a US Senate hearing this morning, Oklahoma Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R) challenged International Brotherhood of Teamsters general president Sean O'Brien to a fist fight in the committee room. O'Brien had previously called Mullin a "clown" and a "fraud" in posts on X. The Senate Environment and Public Works Committee was discussing the health and environmental impact of the Norfolk Southern train derailment that occurred in East Palestine, Ohio in February. Bernie Sanders had to step in to prevent the fisticuffs.

Then Mullin (a former MMA fighter) tried to challenge the Teamsters official to a real cage match with the proceeds going to charity but Sanders gabbed the mic to interrupt his Republican colleague.



"Excuse me, hold it. Sen. Mullin, I have the mic. If you have questions on any economic issues, anything that was said, go for it. We're not here to talk about physical abuse," Sanders said.

(Thanks, Bob Pescovitz!)