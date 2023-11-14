You'll never be cold again when you wear this stylish heated puffer vest, now under $75!

TL;DR: As the winter months arrive, you or a loved one could use a stylish but ultra-warm piece of outerwear. Look no further than the Helios Paffuto Heated Unisex Vest, which uses a built-in heating system to keep its wearer toasty. While it usually retails for $149, you can now get it for only $74.97 through November 16th!

Coats and vests are necessary to combat the cold, but often, winter outerwear is bulky and unflattering. After all, you need layers and insulation to stay warm — right? Well, with this unique heated vest, you can opt for a sleek, stylish look that easily fends off the cold!

Just in time for early holiday shopping, the Helios unisex puffer vest, which utilizes a built-in smart heating system attached to a power pack to keep you toasty warm, is on sale for only $74.97 (reg. $149) through November 16th. No need to wait until Black Friday to score this deal or suffer through the chilly autumn (and winter) days!

Here's how it works:

Put on the Helios Paffuto Heated Unisex Vest over your clothes to complete your 'fit, whether it's sporty casual (major inspo from Sporty Spice!) or more put together.

Get it ready by using the power bank charger and connecting it to the USB plug hidden in a pocket inside the vest.

Then, press the buttons on both the vest and power bank to fully turn it on.

Use the buttons to heat your front, back, or both. You can also change the temperature from high to medium to low, as there are different modes!

When you're done wearing it, simply turn it off and remove the vest.

Obviously, the highlight of this vest is how warm it keeps its wearer with the built-in heating system and graphene fabric construction. But we also love that it's got waterproof insulation and is weather-resistant, anti-static, and machine washable, so you don't have to worry about getting it dirty (hey, wearing white is stressful!).

Plus, this slim puffer vest is unisex, meaning it'll look good on anyone! It also comes with pockets and a detachable hood, giving you even more style and warmth options.

Whether you want to gift it to a friend or use it for yourself to stay toasty all winter long, the Helios Paffuto Heated Unisex Vest is a must-buy at just $74.97 through November 16th at 11:59pm PT. No coupon necessary!

Prices subject to change.