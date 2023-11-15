Hunter Biden has finally had enough, moving to subpoena Donald Trump for his relentless, "vindictive" politically motivated criminal charges against him.

The long-overdue subpoena, filed by President Biden's son this morning, also targets former Attorney General Bill Bar, former Department of Justice officials Richard Donoghue and Jeffrey Rosen.

"Mr. Biden seeks specific information from three former DOJ officials and the former President that goes to the heart of his defense that this is, possibly, a vindictive or selective prosecution arising from an unrelenting pressure campaign beginning in the last administration, in violation of Mr. Biden's Fifth Amendment rights under the Constitution," say the court filings submitted by Biden's attorneys, via The Hill.

"It is clear no measure of charges against Mr. Biden will ever be enough to appease Chairmen Comer and Smith and their MAGA allies," says the motion.

"As anyone can readily tell, it is not just pressure from within the Trump-era Executive Branch that is the problem; it is also incessant, unrelenting outside interference from congressional Republicans and their allies in the prosecutorial process, which is supposed to be independent and free from political interference," the motion continues. "Undoubtedly, the current political climate has jeopardized that longstanding and fundamental American principle."

From The Hill:

Republicans have long criticized the investigation into Biden, portraying his now-defunct plea agreement as a "sweetheart deal" and lambasting prosecutors for not charging him with additional crimes in their subsequent indictment. Biden's subpoena motion extensively references those criticisms, calling out by name House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chair James Comer (R-Ky.) and House Ways and Means Chair Jason Smith (R-Mo.). Biden accused Trump and his congressional allies of mounting a "sustained, almost-nonstop public pressure campaign" for prosecutors to bring charges.

And from MTN: