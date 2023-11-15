Illuminate your space this winter with the Lamp Depot Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamp

TL;DR: The Lamp Depot Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamp packs over 16 million colors and 300 effects into a high-quality package. Purchase it today for $55.97 (reg. $149).

The recent turning back of the clocks almost everywhere around the country probably disrupted things for even the most winter holiday-oriented person. While this time of year is filled with holiday cheer, gatherings and good times, the shortening of daylight typically never goes over well with everyone.

Seasonal affective disorder is a real thing, and according to a study by professionals at Boston University, it affects more than 10 million Americans. Humans need light to function, and lessening that light brings forth many impacts.

The Lamp Depot Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamp is a great way to bring illumination and style to any space. Thanks to the November Campaign event, it's available for $55.97 (reg. $149). This deal ends at 11:59 p.m. PT on Nov. 16.

With more than 16 million colors and 300 effects, this space-saving lamp packs some light. Soft white integrated LEDs allow for complete personalization and countless hours of illumination. Change the colors depending on your mood or the occasion. The included remote control enables users to change settings with the flick of a button.

It plugs into any wall via its 6.5-foot cord. And with RBG color temperature, you don't have to worry about this lamp's bulbs running too hot. Speaking of bulbs, these pack a lifespan of 50,000 hours.

While the bulbs make for bright and colorful lighting, this lamp carries elegance. The chassis sports a quality metal finish, and its weighted rubber bottom ensures it stays in place.

More than 20 satisfied users have rated this lamp 4 stars.

"This lamp is great. Have it set to scrolling through different colors and patterns. Everyone has asked me where I got it, saying they want one," writes a verified 5-star reviewer.

As the days get shorter, boost illumination in your home or office with this high-quality Lamp Depot Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamp. Purchase it for $55.97 (reg. $149) before 11:59 p.m. PT on Nov. 19.

Prices subject to change.