Dimwit Marjorie Taylor Greene tried to slam her 80-year-old Democratic colleague's age, only to be handed a well-needed and highly entertaining "lesson in civics" by the much sharper octogenarian.

After the House passed a bill to avoid a shutdown until the end of the year, Georgia's toxic peach couldn't help but spray her stink, this time aimed at Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D–CT). "My democrat colleague across the aisle who's 80 years old and has been here over 30 years just said we're on the verge of a shutdown," Greene spewed on Tuesday.

"She probably just forgot that a few hours ago, she voted for the continuing resolution that will extend the budget and we are not on the verge of a shutdown. So, I just wanted to note that for the record."

To which the patient DeLauro kindly took time out of her evening to teach Madge how the U.S. Congress works. "I'm very well aware of the rule, of the vote that we took earlier this evening. It may be that the Gentlelady doesn't know that there is another body attached to the U.S. Congress called the United States Senate, and they have to vote on the continuing resolution," DeLauro began.

"And when they vote on it, we'll find out what it is that they do with regard to this continuing resolution passed by the House, which quite frankly is flawed to a fare-thee-well, flawed to a fare-thee-well in meeting our obligations, both domestic and international," DeLauro explained. "And by the way, it isn't a law of the land until the president of the United States signs it. That may be a basic-level lesson in civics."

"There is the House, there is the Senate, and there is the president. And quite frankly, the budget agreement that had been signed by the president — for a basic primer in civics — is that the budget agreement passed the House overwhelmingly," the charitable Congresswoman continued. "And it passed the Senate. And it was signed by the president. It's the law of the land, which my colleagues on the other side of the aisle have dismissed, walked away from, and quite frankly, don't understand the process of government." I think it will take a lot more than this one lesson to bring Greene up to speed (let's try a lifetime's worth), but at least it's a start. (See video below, posted by Acyn.)