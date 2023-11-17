OpenAI abruptly fires CEO Sam Altman for lying

As the CEO of OpenAI and a prominent Silicon Valley investor, Sam Altman became the public face for the AI revolution, promoting the technology, testifying in Congress, and being anointed the "Oppenheimer of our age" by magazines. Today he was suddenly fired by the company's board, which issued a statement saying that he had lied to them about something.

Mr. Altman's departure follows a deliberative review process by the board, which concluded that he was not consistently candid in his communications with the board, hindering its ability to exercise its responsibilities. The board no longer has confidence in his ability to continue leading OpenAI.

The company appointed Mira Murati, the company's chief technology officer, as interim CEO.

There's no credible facts out anywhere yet about what the lies were.