Keep old memories alive with this Kodak digital film scanner at an epic low price

TL:DR; Kick it old school with the Kodak Slide N Scan Film & Slide Scanner that lets you preserve old color and black and white negatives and slides! Use the coupon code KODAK at check-out to get even more off its already discounted price, making it just $169.97.

They say a photo is worth a thousand words — just imagine with that box of old family slides would say if it could talk! Whether it's decades-old slides or negatives from an old film camera you had back in the day, there are tons of images you don't ever want to forget. But how are you even supposed to enjoy these images with today's technology?

Kodak has come up with an excellent solution for preserving old film and slides that you have no way of looking at or displaying with the Slide N Scan Film & Slide Scanner. The advanced gadget can scan your old negatives and slides and display them on its built-in five-inch liquid-crystal display screen, enabling you to get a closer look at your precious memories in an instant. And thanks to its 14MP image sensor, these images, no matter how old or grainy, appear more vividly with an enhanced resolution of 14 to 22 megapixels, allowing you to see every detail like never before.

The way the Kodak Slide N Scan device works is simple. Just use easy-load film inserts to load old 50mm slides or film negatives, either in color or black and white, and you're good to go. You can even connect the scanner to your TV, PC, or Mac to take a walk down memory lane through dramatic slide shows, a great activity for you and your loved ones to enjoy during all the holiday get-togethers coming up.

The Kodak Slide N Scan is changing the way people view and preserve old memories, earning it rave reviews and an online rating of 4.7 out of five stars.

Get lost in all the feels and let the Kodak Slide N Scan remind you of all the awesome memories you and your family hold dear.

The Kodak Slide N Scan Film & Slide Scanner is just $169.97 down from over $220 when you use the word KODAK at checkout — but act fast, this deal with only be around until 11/26.

Prices subject to change.