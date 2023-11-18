Watch this terrific soundcheck by Prince and the New Power Generation, from 1991

This has to be one of the best soundchecks of all time! Watch Prince and the New Power Generation performing a soundcheck at the Metrodome in Minneapolis, on July 19, 1991 ahead of their show at the opening ceremony of the 1991 Special Olympics.

Prince takes the stage at 1:50, and starts playing guitar at 2:44. At 3:15 he says, "Dearly beloved, we are gathered here today to get through this thing called soundcheck."

The soundcheck is terrific—it's like watching a mini version of the entire show. If you're a Prince fan, you should definitely check it out!

This eleven-minute clip is from the Diamonds and Pearls Super Deluxe Edition, available on the Prince website, which describes the Blu-ray: "three hours of video, comprising the previously unreleased Live at Glam Slam (01/11/92), Special Olympics Concert (07/20/91) and Special Olympics Soundcheck (07/19/91), plus the restored Diamonds And Pearls Video Collection (1993)."