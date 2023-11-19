This beautiful 7-piece cast iron cookware set is now on sale for just $179.97

TL;DR: Look no further if you want an affordable cookware set that you'll never have to replace. The Basque 7-Piece Enameled Cast Iron Cookware Set is usually $349 but through November 26, you can get it for only $179.97. You won't find this price elsewhere!

Cooking can be a chore — but if you have the right tools, it's much more enjoyable. Of course, those tools aren't exactly affordable, especially if you want ones that can really last. That's why the price drop on this gorgeous cast-iron cookware set is so delightful.

The Basque 7-Piece Enameled Cast Iron Cookware Set is beautiful, long-lasting, and useful, and while it usually costs $349, thanks to our latest holiday sale, you can get it for just $179.97, no coupons needed. You won't find this price anywhere else!

Every piece is in set is made of cast iron. That's key for cooking, as cast iron is necessary to get the right heating for your meals. Each piece is also coated in hard enamel, meaning they can withstand years and years in the kitchen: It's much harder to cheap, plus there's no wear and tear from the flames.

And while the durability and the cooking advantages make this set so appealing, it should also be noted each piece is absolutely beautiful. The Biscay Blue enamel draws the eye and is a perfect touch for any dream kitchen.

The set boasts all the items you'll need to whip up a beautiful meal for yourself, including:

Skillet: 10.25"

Saucepan with Lid: 2QT

Small Dutch Oven with Lid: 2.25QT

Large Dutch Oven with Lid: 4.75QT

All of these pieces will transform your kitchen and the way you cook. Get the Basque 7-Piece Enameled Cast Iron Cookware Set for just $179.97 through November 26.

Prices subject to change.