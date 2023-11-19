You can play over 100 wild video games with a subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, now under $10

TL;DR: Are you an XBox fan? Then you need Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which offers access to over 100 games, in addition to other Xbox benefits. Right now, you can get a one-month subscription, which usually costs $29, for just $9.97.

Xbox is one of the most popular gaming consoles in the world, delighting video gamers with the plethora of exciting, vividly drawn, and unique game options. Now, fans can get even more out of Xbox with a gaming subscription service.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate gives members access to over 100 games available to tackle on your console, your computer, your tablet, or your phone. And while a monthly subscription is usually $29, you can now get it for $9.97. No coupons needed! It's an offer available to new users and existing users whose Gamepass account has expired alike. (Although, keep in mind, this isn't a stackable offer. You can't just keep downloading this offer over and over.)

The major draw of this service is, naturally, the access to numerous fun games, which you can play alone or with your friends. New games are continually added to the platform, so you can ensure you'll never get bored with Xbox Game Pass.

But it's not just about the new titles you can fly through. This membership service offers plenty of fun extras, too. For example, you also get EA Play access, which means you get to play all the top games EA has to offer, as well as all the benefits of Xbox Live Gold, which means you can meet thousands of people within the community to play games, get free titles, and get massive discounts in the Xbox store — up to 50%!

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is the best way to join a community of devoted gamers, get access to fun discounts and deals, and play hundreds of exciting titles. So, become a member today and get a one-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $9.97 today.

Prices subject to change.