Amazing Robert Fripp episode of "Live from Daryl's House"

Daryl Hall's Live from Daryl's House is always a great way to see world-class musician guests playing with Daryl and his seriously impressive house band. Most of the guests are well-known artists in the realms of mainstream rock, pop, folk, country, and the like. You might not expect to find prog rock pioneer Robert Fripp in the house. But, did you know that Fripp produced Hall's excellent 1977 solo record, Sacred Songs and Hall appeared on Fripp's 1979 solo record, Exposure? So, the pair go way back.

In this episode of LfDH, Robert, Daryl, and the band cover King Crimson, Bowie, and tracks from Sacred Songs and Exposure.

In the introduction to their near-perfect rendition of Crimson's Red, the band claims they had not had any time to rehearse it. This is a famously difficult track to play, but I guess that's mainly the lead guitar part, which Fripp plays here.

See the full Playlist here.