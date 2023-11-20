Auralnauts often does a better job at making Star Wars fun than Disney. This inspired themesong and intro for a 1984 version of Obi-Wan has the beat, synth, and vocals dead on for shows of the era. The proximity to the A-Team, Simon and Simon or Magnum PI is palpable.

Seems Aurualnauts had to break their adherence to "timeline" in Star Wars production to place Obi in the 80s. A cool 60s intro would also have been great, but not at all in keeping with the show's story.