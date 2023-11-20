Symon is a funny parrot who loudly announces when she poops

Meet Symon, a hilarious African Grey parrot. While she says lots of words and phrases—"give me a kiss," "I love you," and many more—my absolute favorite thing she utters is "uh oh, poopies!" when she, well, poops.

If you need a laugh, watch these YouTube shorts of her saying "poop!" "poopies!" and other poop-inspired phrases. What a hoot.

According to her bio, Symon, who her humans describe as "outgoing, talkative, funny, sassy, crazy, and entertaining," was hatched on June 15th, 2021. She lives with her humans Chris and Sheila, and two parrot siblings, Mickey and Sunny. For more of Symon's antics, follow her on YouTube.