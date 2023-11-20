This cordless vacuum mop is a game-changer when it comes to holiday party clean-up, especially at this low a price

TL:DR; Keep things clean and even prevent nasty bacterial growth this holiday season and beyond with the Jashen F16 Wet & Dry 2-in-1 Cordless Vacuum Mop, now just $149.99 through 11/26, just over half off its regular price.

The holidays are just as messy as they are a good time. And if you don't have the right cleaning gizmos and gadgets, prepping for parties and cleaning up after get-togethers can quickly suck the fun out of the "most wonderful time of the year." But with a versatile vacuum-turned-mop like this one by Jashen, tidying up at home is about to look a lot different.

Currently boasting a Black Friday-friendly price tag of $149.99, over half off its regular rate, the Jashen Jashen F16 Wet & Dry 2-in-1 Cordless Vacuum Mop is a cleaning powerhouse you simply can't afford to sleep on. With over 30 hours of usage time, this cleaning tool can get the job done in one fell swoop, whether it be the kitchen, living room, bathroom, laundry room, and everything in between.

Unlike other vacuums out there, this model uses an advanced brush drying system that prevents the device from emitting a moldy odor over time. It's also capable of picking up larger pieces of debris with ease in addition to boasting BRN hair tangle-free technology. It even has a self-cleaning feature that you can access with just the tap of a finger.

Vacuuming is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to what this Jashen cleaning tool can do. Thanks to its additional mopping function, the vacuum can tackle stubborn stains and grease, preventing bacteria from growing on your floors due to inefficient cleaning. Separating its clean water from its collected dirt mixture ensures the device stays clean and fresh at all times, and it can efficiently wash and dry floors in less than two minutes.

Make things easier on yourself this holiday season by adding this Jashen F16 Wet & Dry 2-in-1 Cordless Vacuum Mop to your cleaning gadget arsenal!

The Jashen F16 Wet & Dry 2-in-1 Cordless Vacuum Mop is just $149.99 through 11/26, no coupon code required.

Prices subject to change.