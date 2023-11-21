Oddly, one of Trump's co-defendants cried on the stand when asked about his departure from the organization. Controller Jeffrey McConney needed a tissue to dry his eyes as he nostalgically recalled the many exciting, non-accounting things he got to do for the Trumps.

Raw Story:

Jeffrey McConney became sentimental when asked about leaving the Trump Organization, according to New York Daily News' courts reporter Molly Crane-Newman.

"I got to do a lot of things that a normal accountant wouldn't be able to," McConney said, according to Crane-Newman.

She added the retired controller spoke nostalgically, and was "dabbing his eyes with a tissue."

Messenger reporter Adam Klasberg notes a court officer provided the tissue, and that both Judge Arthur Engoron and the attorney general's prosecutor asked McConney if he was okay.