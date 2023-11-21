Trump's and Musk's lawsuits against media organizations yesterday are just a taste of what will become of the First Amendment if Trump is elected President of the United States in 2025. Mike Davis, a MAGA lawyer considered to be on Trump's shortlist for U.S. Attorney General, said that if he is appointed to the position, he will arrest, imprison, and deport MSNBC's Mehdi Hasan.

"I already have his spot picked out in the DC gulag," Davis said on Xitter.

"Nothing to see here, just the former Gorsuch law clerk touted as Trump's next attorney-general, threatening to indict, detain, & deport me (for what?) & put Tim Miller, who is gay, in a women's prison," Hasan replied on Xitter. "Nothing at all unconstitutional, fascistic, or bigoted about any of this."

Why does Davis want to throw Hasan in a prison camp and then deport him? He doesn't say in his tweet, but it's probably because Hasan did an investigative report about him and revealed unpleasant aspects about Davis, including his calls on social media to "arm up against the violent Black underclass" and "put kids in cages."

Davis made the shocking threat in reply to a segment from Hasan's weekend show in which the cable news host listed some of the people tipped to be under consideration for roles in another Trump administration. "For weeks, we've been warning you on this show about the dangers of a second Trump term. The former president, after all, has promised retribution, pledged to round up protesters with the military, and suggested using the Justice Department to go after his political enemies. These are plans that should terrify each and every single one of us. But tonight, I want to pull back the curtain and take a look at who could be tasked with carrying out Trump's radical agenda come 2025," Hasan said on his show before diving into the likes of Tucker Carlson, Michael Flynn, and Davis. "He's the man many in Trump's inner circle, including his own son, Don Junior, and Steve Bannon, are pitching to be the country's next possible attorney general. Earlier this week, over on my Peacock show, I dove deep into the conservative lawyer's record from Davis's threats to send journalists to the D.C. gulag to his repeated calls on social media for his followers to, quote, "arm up against the violent Black underclass." "And it appears I may have struck a nerve. Davis has since responded to my monologue from earlier this week, pledging to indict me when he's AG. For what? I'm not sure. But he's also threatened to send me to the D.C. gulag. That's a totally normal, non-fascistic response from a man eyeing to become the nation's chief law enforcement officer.

