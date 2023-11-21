A U.S. Navy plane trying to land in Oahu, Hawaii overshot the runway and landed in the nearby ocean instead.

The plane — a P-8A Poseidon — was carrying nine passengers yesterday afternoon when the mishap occurred. Flying in cloudy weather towards Marine Corps Base (around 14 miles from Honolulu), the aircraft touched ground, only to skid off the runway and veer into the nearby waters of Kaneohe Bay. (See images in video below, posted by Today.)

Fortunately, the water was shallow and all passengers were able to escape the plane, waiting on an inflatable raft until they were rescued. It's not yet clear what caused the accident.