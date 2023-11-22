County supervisor's wife convicted of 52 counts of voting fraud

Kim Phuong Taylor was convicted on 52 counts of voting fraud yesterday in Sioux City's federal courthouse. Taylor was helping her husband, Woodbury County Supervisor Jeremy Taylor, "by any means necessary." Taylor won election to the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors in 2020—by more than 52 votes.

A jury spent about five hours deliberating before convicting Kim Phuong Taylor on 52 counts of voter fraud in federal court Tuesday in Sioux City. Taylor faces up to five years in prison on each count. A sentencing date hasn't been set. Prosecutors say Taylor took advantage of other Vietnamese immigrants by illegally filling out election forms and ballots. Her husband, Jeremy Taylor, lost a GOP primary for the U.S. House and won election to the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors in 2020.

A bunch of general-purpose crooks, always working their angles.