Daryl Hall & John Oates are considered to be the most successful pop duo of all time, but that doesn't mean they're the most compatible duo. In fact, Hall is so fed up with Oates, he has filed a lawsuit — and even a restraining order — against his decades-long partner.

But, with a court file that is sealed, the reasons for the lawsuit and restraining order are unclear. Good ol' TMZ, however, has pieced together — along with heavy speculation — some of the details:

It appears from the docket Hall and Oates were in arbitration over some dispute. Typically, musical groups have their own contracts, and it would seem Hall believes Oates violated that deal. As for what it could be … possibly a dispute over division of royalties, or it could be over Oates singing their songs in solo acts. Hall decided to amp things up, going to Nashville Chancery Court and asking for a restraining order against his former partner … a restraining order which the judge granted. Sometimes they reunited, but often performed solo. Although we don't know, it well could be Hall thinks Oates has no right to sing their songs during his concerts. Hall threw shade at Oates on Bill Maher's "Club Random" podcast, referring to Oates as his "business partner" and not his "creative partner." Again, that makes it seem like Hall believes Oates has no right to belt out their string of hits.

But even if all of this is true, a restraining order over song rights and a royalty disagreement? (Cueing up "I Can't Go for That (No Can Do)."